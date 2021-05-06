Short Interest in Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Increases By 27.3%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OSSFF stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Össur hf. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.08.

Get Össur hf. alerts:

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Össur hf. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Ã-ssur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.