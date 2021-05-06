Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declines By 15.9%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.
In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
