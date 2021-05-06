Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declines By 15.9%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

