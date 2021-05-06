Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Grows By 22.9%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

