Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Decreases By 15.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 1,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,117.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $160.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.81. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $66.65 and a 1-year high of $161.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

