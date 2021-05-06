Short Interest in AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Declines By 15.2%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $68.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Investec lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

