Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Declines By 15.4%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 812,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE ATKR opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

