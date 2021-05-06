Short Interest in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Declines By 14.8%

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alleghany by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Y stock opened at $693.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $434.53 and a fifty-two week high of $696.97.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.