Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1,500.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $34.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,085.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,647. Shopify has a 52-week low of $669.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.51, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

