Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

