Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 102,599 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. 401,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.