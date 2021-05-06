Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.89 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

