Shelley Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
