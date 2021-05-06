Shelley Simpson Sells 3,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

