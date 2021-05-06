SF Capital Tops One Day Volume of $521.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $68,216.11 and $521.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SF Capital has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00267875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $657.69 or 0.01156880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.31 or 0.00741078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.76 or 1.00118225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

