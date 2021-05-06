ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.54 and its 200-day moving average is $527.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.29 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

