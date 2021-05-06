Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE ST opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,504,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

