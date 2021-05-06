Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,487.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $56,487.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00275119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.40 or 0.01196148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00789315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.17 or 0.99768066 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

