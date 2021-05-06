Seascape Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

