Seascape Capital Management Sells 340 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.