Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,622 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

