Seascape Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

ALL stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.