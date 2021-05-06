Seascape Capital Management Has $576,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

