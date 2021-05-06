Seascape Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KSU opened at $294.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $125.05 and a one year high of $304.99. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
