Seascape Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $294.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $125.05 and a one year high of $304.99. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

