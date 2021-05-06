Scotiabank Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$39.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.24. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$40.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

