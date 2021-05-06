Scotiabank Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $63.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 6,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

