Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 301,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

