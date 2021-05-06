Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.57. 2,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,811. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.