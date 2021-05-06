Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Cut by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 6,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

