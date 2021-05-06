Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 17.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988,555 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

