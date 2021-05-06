Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.1% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

