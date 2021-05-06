Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Schlumberger by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

SLB stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.