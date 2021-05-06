Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SAXPY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 89,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,924. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

