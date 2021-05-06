SALT (SALT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $303,894.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. SALT has a market capitalization of $52.43 million and approximately $303,894.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00083011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00065921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.44 or 0.00808465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00101597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.21 or 0.09065101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

