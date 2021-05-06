Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

