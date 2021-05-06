Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,410 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $84.48. 4,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,937. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

