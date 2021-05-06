Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.