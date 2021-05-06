Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

