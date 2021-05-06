Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.28

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.28 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 391 ($5.11). Saga shares last traded at GBX 382.40 ($5.00), with a volume of 1,933,617 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.13. The firm has a market cap of £540.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Euan Sutherland acquired 51,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

