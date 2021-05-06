Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.89

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFSHF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.