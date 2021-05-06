Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.35. Sabre shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 266,707 shares.

The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

