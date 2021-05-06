Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 1,942,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

