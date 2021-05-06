Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RUTH opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $928.92 million, a PE ratio of -71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

