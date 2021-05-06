Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUS. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$1.10 on Thursday, reaching C$31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 461,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$13.20 and a 12 month high of C$31.75.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.