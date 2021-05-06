RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY remained flat at $$5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

