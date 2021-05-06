RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €52.50 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

