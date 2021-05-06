RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,259.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,201.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,320.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

