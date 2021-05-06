RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Corporate insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 29,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,137. RPC has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

