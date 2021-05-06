Royal Fund Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NTAP opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

