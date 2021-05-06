Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,667.78, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

