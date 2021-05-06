Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$181.08.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV traded up C$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$178.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,983. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a PE ratio of 84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.68. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.