Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MFI stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.92. The company had a trading volume of 239,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.55. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.